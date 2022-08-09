Home Cities Chennai

Best facilities for students at low fees impractical: Medical colleges, deemed univs tell Madras HC

The institutions insisted that the fee for 50% of seats in the colleges must be on a par with the fee collected by government medical colleges in Tamil Nadu.

Published: 09th August 2022 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2022 01:47 PM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It is impractical to provide state-of-the-art facilities to students by collecting a low fee for 50% of seats in private medical colleges, the Madras High Court was informed by a group of deemed universities and self-financing medical colleges in Tamil Nadu. 

The institutions insisted that the fee for 50% of seats in the colleges must be on a par with the fee collected by government medical colleges in Tamil Nadu. The Institutions made the submission while challenging the February 3 office memorandum issued by the National Medical Commission (NMC). 

Recording the submission, the first bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice N Mala adjourned the hearing to August 16. According to the petitioners, through the memorandum, they have been informed that the NMC has decided that the fee of the 50% seats in private medical colleges and deemed universities should be on a par with the fee in the government medical colleges of that particular state or union territory.  

The benefit of this fee structure would be first made available to those candidates who have availed government quota seats but limited to the extent of 50% of total sanctioned strength, they said.

