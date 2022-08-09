Record high placements for IIT-Madras

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras has recorded the highest ever number of offers received during campus placements in an academic year with a total of 1,199 job offers from 380 companies. As many as 80% of students who opted for campus placements in 2021-22 received job offers, said a statement from the Institute.

While the average salary offered to students was Rs 21.48 Lakh per annum, the highest salary offered was USD 250,000 (Rs 1.98 crore). A total of 1,199 job offers were received from 380 companies during Phases I and II of campus placements. In addition, 231 pre-placement offers (PPOs) were also received from summer internships—totalling to 1,430 offers, which is significantly higher than the previous record of 1,151 offers (2018-19).

This year saw 45 international offers from 14 companies, including Glean, Micron Technologies, Honda R&D, Cohesity, Da Vinci Derivatives, Accenture Japan, Hilabs Inc, Quantbox Research, MediaTek, Money Forward, Rubrik, Termgrid and Uber.

Additionally, as many as 131 start-ups made 199 offers in phases I and II. All 61 MBA Students were also placed this season, leading to 100% placement for the Department of Management Studies. The core engineering and technology sector witnessed 42% placements while both information technology and software development and data science and analytics sectors witnessed 17% placements each.

CS Shankar Ram, outgoing advisor (placement), said, “Placements reflect a quantifiable outcome of the value-addition to students at an academic institution.”

