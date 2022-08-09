Home Cities Chennai

Record high placements for IIT-Madras

As many as 80% of students who opted for campus placements in 2021-22 received job offers, said a statement from the Institute.

Published: 09th August 2022 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2022 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

IIT Madras

IIT-Madras (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras has recorded the highest ever number of offers received during campus placements in an academic year with a total of 1,199 job offers from 380 companies. As many as 80% of students who opted for campus placements in 2021-22 received job offers, said a statement from the Institute.

Express Illustration

While the average salary offered to students was Rs 21.48 Lakh per annum, the highest salary offered was USD 250,000 (Rs 1.98 crore).  A total of 1,199 job offers were received from 380 companies during Phases I and II of campus placements. In addition, 231 pre-placement offers (PPOs) were also received from summer internships—totalling to 1,430 offers, which is significantly higher than the previous record of 1,151 offers (2018-19).

This year saw 45 international offers from 14 companies, including Glean, Micron Technologies, Honda R&D, Cohesity, Da Vinci Derivatives, Accenture Japan, Hilabs Inc, Quantbox Research, MediaTek, Money Forward, Rubrik, Termgrid and Uber.

Additionally, as many as 131 start-ups made 199 offers in phases I and II. All 61 MBA Students were also placed this season, leading to 100% placement for the Department of Management Studies. The core engineering and technology sector witnessed 42% placements while both information technology and software development and data science and analytics sectors witnessed 17% placements each.
CS Shankar Ram, outgoing advisor (placement), said, “Placements reflect a quantifiable outcome of the value-addition to students at an academic institution.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IIT-Madras
India Matters
Prince Edwards speaks during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022
With 22 golds, India finishes fourth at Birmingham Commonwealth Games
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde at Raj Bhavan in South Mumbai on August 9, 2022. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
18 MLAs sworn into new Maharashtra Cabinet as ministers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Pasmanda Muslims to spiritual heads, BJP walks the extra mile
Hamidi Begum with Waliullah Maroof
Missing Indian woman found in Pak after 20 years, seeks India's help to reunite with family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp