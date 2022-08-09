TNPCB directs CPCL to limit production to 75% after Manali residents continue to smell LPG like odour

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board on Monday said due to persistent LPG-like odour felt in the downwind direction of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) in Manali, directions were issued to the refinery to limit the production to 75%.

A total of 15 teams comprising assistant environmental engineer/assistant engineer and environmental scientist who are equipped with portable Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) monitors are checking air quality at seven locations in and around Manali and Tiruvottiyur from August 6.

“In addition to that, two Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMs) were installed for monitoring parameters such as H2S, Ammonia, TVOC and mercaptans in addition to the regular parameters continuously. Furthermore, a mobile CAAQM system was also stationed in Manali to monitor the air quality,” TNPCB chairperson M Jayanthi said and added that the ground measures will continue till August 12.

Based on the technical expert committee report, TNPCB issued a fresh set of directions to the CPCL, including the furnishing of crude oil consumption on daily basis, ensuring maximum sulphur recovery in the Sulphur Recovery Plants and furnishing the quantity of sulphur recovered, besides reducing the production to 75%. In an official response, CPCL officials said they were complying with the directions issued by TNPCB.

