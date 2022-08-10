Even 10 years after construction, open SWD in Perungudi pose threat to citizens

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Open stormwater drains in Perungudi have been a threat to motorists and pedestrians alike since they were constructed 10 years ago. The area is prone to accidents, with stray animals, people and vehicles often falling in, particularly during rains.

"Post dusk, as there is no proper illumination in streets, the drains turn into death traps. Last week, I lost my balance and nearly fell into a drain while riding my bike. Kids run helter-skelter on the roads and if proper precautionary measures are not taken, lives can be lost," says R Keerthana, a resident of New India Colony, Perungudi.

With the monsoon approaching, the situation will only worsen. Waterlogged roads make detection of open drains almost impossible. "Already there is an unbearable stench because of the Perungudi dump yard. Overflowing sewage just makes the situation worse. The drainage also becomes a breeding ground for mosquitoes. An inefficient drainage system is one of the main reasons for the spread of water-borne diseases and living in the area has become difficult," said Dr K Vinaya, a general physician.

The residents want the problems to be addressed before the monsoon. However, corporation authorities said there are no funds allotted. "No money has been allotted to cover the drains yet. Metrowater is currently working on pipelines," said an official.

