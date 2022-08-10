Home Cities Chennai

It’s a battle of sexes at RYA

Imperial Queens followed the LGBTQ theme, to promote that all lives are equal irrespective of their sexual preference.

Published: 10th August 2022 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2022 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On Sunday, the members of RYA Metro Stars gathered at Narayana Olympiad School for Carpediem Grande X, an intra club cultural programme organised by their cultural director Neha Bora Tated, secretary Rahul Bharakatia and president Ashwin Khariwal. The events were judged by Sathish Krishnan and Aruna Vijay.

This year, the clash was between the men and women the Kingsmen and the Imperial Queens in three events a car decoration competition, a little star masterchef cooking competition and a junk-to-art event for the kids.

Imperial Queens followed the LGBTQ theme, to promote that all lives are equal irrespective of their sexual preference. The men’s team highlighted the need to reduce Ocean pollution. For their competitions, the kids were first taken to a nearby supermarket to shop for the ingredients  and they whipped up amazing dishes before turning trash into art. The two teams will now compete on-stage on August 21 at Sir Venkatasubba Rao concert hall.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav during their swearing-in ceremony the at Raj Bhavan in Patna, Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar CM, Tejashwi his deputy
Varavara Rao being taken to a hospital for medical examination. (File Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Bhima Koregaon case accused Varavara Rao gets bail
Avinash Mukund Sable of India competes in the men's 3000 meters steeplechase final during the athletics in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games. (Photo | AP)
CWG 2022: Show on track and field instills belief and confidence
Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil
100 on 100! Kerala's Thomas Biju bests own JEE performance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp