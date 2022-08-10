It’s a battle of sexes at RYA

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On Sunday, the members of RYA Metro Stars gathered at Narayana Olympiad School for Carpediem Grande X, an intra club cultural programme organised by their cultural director Neha Bora Tated, secretary Rahul Bharakatia and president Ashwin Khariwal. The events were judged by Sathish Krishnan and Aruna Vijay.

This year, the clash was between the men and women the Kingsmen and the Imperial Queens in three events a car decoration competition, a little star masterchef cooking competition and a junk-to-art event for the kids.

Imperial Queens followed the LGBTQ theme, to promote that all lives are equal irrespective of their sexual preference. The men’s team highlighted the need to reduce Ocean pollution. For their competitions, the kids were first taken to a nearby supermarket to shop for the ingredients and they whipped up amazing dishes before turning trash into art. The two teams will now compete on-stage on August 21 at Sir Venkatasubba Rao concert hall.

