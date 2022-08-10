Home Cities Chennai

Neelam Social to host global concert against caste-based oppression

Neelam Social, an online channel run by director Pa Ranjith, is set to host a global virtual concert titled Radical Rhythms on August 10.

Published: 10th August 2022 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2022 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Neelam Social, an online channel run by director Pa Ranjith, is set to host a global virtual concert titled Radical Rhythms on August 10. According to reports, Dalit artists across the globe will perform songs against caste-based oppression. 

Dalit artists will host the concert to raise awareness and demand that big tech companies like Google actively protect their caste-oppressed workers by making them a protected category in all the countries in which they do business.

Radical Rhythms is organised by Equality Labs, a Dalit civil rights organisation in the US, in partnership with Alphabet Workers Union (AWU), Ambedkar Association of North America and Neelam Social, said Greeshma Kuthar, an organiser at Neelam Foundation. 

“This is a historic moment as we host internationally recognised Dalit artists and speakers to show that the impact of Google’s unwillingness to address caste in its workplaces and products is a global workers’ and human rights issue,” Alphabet Workers Union said in a statement on Monday.

Sumeet Samos, an Indian anti-caste scholar and a rap artist said, “This event holds great significance in bringing attention to caste in a global context which has been time and again thwarted by dominant caste Hindu groups and bureaucracy.”

The lineup for the show includes Chennai-based gaana singer Isaivani, Seyilrani and Lalitha; oppari artists from Gangai Konda Cholapuram; Sumeet Samos, writer and anti-caste rapper from Odisha (currently at Oxford); rapper Mahi from Maharashtra; and Abisha, filmmaker and rapper from Chennai.

Director Pa Ranjith said, “It is crucial time to realise that caste is practised outside India, or rather wherever Indians go caste goes with them. And it is a moral commitment for Dalits and people in the progressive movement to call out caste outside India. Neelam is more than proud and morally compelled to collaborate with the organisers at the US.”

(with inputs from PTI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
caste-based oppression caste-based discrimination Dalits
India Matters
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav during their swearing-in ceremony the at Raj Bhavan in Patna, Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar CM, Tejashwi his deputy
Varavara Rao being taken to a hospital for medical examination. (File Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Bhima Koregaon case accused Varavara Rao gets bail
Avinash Mukund Sable of India competes in the men's 3000 meters steeplechase final during the athletics in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games. (Photo | AP)
CWG 2022: Show on track and field instills belief and confidence
Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil
100 on 100! Kerala's Thomas Biju bests own JEE performance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp