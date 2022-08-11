Home Cities Chennai

An artisanal affair

Indian Artisan Bazaar - Edition #2 is on at CERC Exhibition Ground, Thiruvanmiyur, till August 14. 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Indian Artisan Bazaar - Edition #2 is on at CERC Exhibition Ground, Thiruvanmiyur, till August 14. 

Experience a rare contemporary form of arts and crafts, clothing, jewellery, home decor, furniture, handicraft products direct from the makers from across India reflecting the diverse and rich history, culture and religion, and the influence of different empires. 

Visitors can expect to find handloom fabrics such as Kanchipuram silk from Tamil Nadu, raw silk materials from Karnataka, crepe and georgette saris, Kalamkari, Pochampally, Mangalgiri dress materials, Uppada, Gadwal, Dharmavaram, pure silk zari saris from Andhra Pradesh. 

In addition, there are silk saris from Andhra Pradesh, Bhagalpur, Jammu Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha; Jaipur kurti, block prints, Anganeri prints, Kota Doria from Rajasthan, Dhakai Jamdani from West Bengal and zari Paithani sari from Maharashtra.
 

