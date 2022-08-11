Pet taken away by dog catchers employed by Greater Chennai Corporation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Angered by an activist recording videos of the banned dog catching practices being used, dog catchers employed by the Greater Chennai Corporation allegedly took away a pet dog of an economically backward family in Annai Indira Nagar in Velachery on Tuesday.

On being informed that six dogs were being caught in the area using ropes instead of butterfly nets, U Vijay, a local activist rushed to the spot. When talks failed, Vijay started recording videos. Angered by this, they chased a pet dog, he said.

“The family had not put a collar but that doesn’t mean it was not their pet. I tried to stop them from taking away the dog by blocking the small entrance to the row houses where they lived and the owners of the dog tried to convince the staff to leave the dog alone, but to no avail,” said Vijay.

The dog was later taken to the Blue Cross and Corporation authorities told TNIE that it will be brought back once sterilisation is done. When the Corporation staff tried to catch the pet dog, the scared animal ran into the backyard from where it was picked up, Vijay added.

“When questioned, they said it did not have a collar and that the dog came onto the road. The family did not know they had to put on a dog collar. It is true dogs have to be sterilised but owners have a right to decide how and where it should be done,” Vijay said.

Residents in the area also claimed that ropes were used to catch dogs by tightening them around their necks instead of using butterfly nets, as was the rule. Many of the dogs were squealing in pain and fear, they said. When contacted, Corporation officials said dog catchers were sensitised on the best practices every three months.

“Based on public complaints and further investigation, we had terminated the services of four dog catchers. Since they are temporary staff, we cannot initiate any other departmental action,” said an official.

“In this case, staff said that the dogs were ferocious which is why they had resorted to using the rope. We will look into the issue and also ensure the dogs are left back in the same area after sterilisation,” the official added.

