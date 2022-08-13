Home Cities Chennai

Chennai Corp to renovate 12 water tanks in two zones

While tenders have been awarded for the renovation of 10 tanks, it will be called for the remaining two tanks soon.

Published: 13th August 2022 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2022 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

Greater Chennai Corporation's Ripon Building

Greater Chennai Corporation's Ripon Building. (File photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Under the Singara Chennai 2.0, the Greater Chennai Corporation will renovate 12 tanks in Ambattur and Sholinganallur zones, as part of an effort to improve the infrastructure facilities in added areas at Rs 11 crore.

The 12 tanks include Gangaiamman temple tank, Sivavishnu temple tank and Banjaikoil temple tank in Ambattur zone and two tanks in Kannakkamaniyam temple, Thatchankeni tank, Periyakeni tank, Valvettithangal tank in Sholinganallur among others. Work will be carried out by the Stormwater Drain department. 

While tenders have been awarded for the renovation of 10 tanks, it will be called for the remaining two tanks soon. The funds for the project have been sanctioned under the Singara Chennai 2.0 scheme in this year’s state budget. This was sanctioned to improve the infrastructure in 42 village panchayats, which were added to the corporation, to international standards, said officials.

Desilting the tanks will also help recharge the groundwater in surrounding areas. Most tanks 
identified for the projects have been dry for several years. We are planning to restore the tanks to their original boundaries with help of revenue records, desilt them and also create walking tracks, wherever possible. The water channels to these tanks will also be cleaned.

TAGS
Singara Chennai 2.0 Chennai
