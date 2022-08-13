Home Cities Chennai

CMDA plans Rs 100-crore lakefront projects at nine places in Chennai

These lakes play a key role in maintaining city’s hydrological balance and flood mitigation

Published: 13th August 2022 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2022 03:53 PM

Retteri lake, one of the nine lakes which the CMDA plans to take up for lakefront development | Martin Louis

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) plans to take up lakefront development in nine major lakes at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore. The nine lakes are: Perumbakkam, Retteri, Mudichur, Madambakkam, Sembakkam, Ayanambakkam, Velachery, Adambakkam and Puzhal.

Sources told TNIE that these nine lakes require interventions in terms of protection, conservation and revitalisation along with improvement of access and public facilities. The decision to take up lakefront development comes after Housing Minister’s announcement in the State Assembly.

Officials told TNIE that some of the lakes not only serve as a source of drinking water but also play a key role in maintaining the city’s hydrological balance and flood mitigation. The lakes have been identified after consulting with the Water Resources Department and other local bodies.

It is learnt that CMDA has sent the proposed GO for the project to the government. “The department is awaiting orders to initiate work,” said a CMDA spokesperson. While officials did not provide details about the nature of lakefront development, it is learnt that the project would also include improving greenery and bund strengthening.

A consultant will also be appointed for the preparation of a detailed project report once the GO is passed. However, town planners are cautious. “There is no doubt that we need to protect the waterbodies, but cost-benefit analysis has to be done before implementing the project as the cost is huge,” said Association of Professional Town Planners (APTP) president K M Sadanand.

“Waterfront development is good but it should not be done just for the namesake. The officials should involve professionals and ensure such developments are maintained,” he said.

