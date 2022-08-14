Home Cities Chennai

Rs 20 crore gold, cash stolen from NBFC in Chennai

Three armed robbers, including a staff, lock other employees inside toilet & loot locker

Published: 14th August 2022 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2022 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

Branch of Fedbank Financial Services Limited in Arumbakkam | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three men fled with gold and cash worth around Rs 20 crore from an NBFC arm of a private bank in Arumbakkam in Chennai on Saturday afternoon. One of the accused is an employee of the bank, said the police. The suspects also destroyed the CCTV cameras inside the office.The heist took place at Fedbank Financial Services Limited, a subsidiary of Federal Bank that offers loans and provides mortgage services, on Razack Garden Main Road at SBI Officers Colony.

Police said, three men, including branch employee Murugan, were involved in the heist. Murugan was on leave on Saturday. Around 3pm, he and accomplices came on a bike and offered sedative-laced cool drinks to security guard Saravanan, who was sitting outside the branch. After the sedatives took effect, they dragged him inside.

Three staff were present at the branch, but one of them had stepped outside for break. The two remaining staff — branch manager K Suresh (30) from Dindigul and customer service executive R Vijayalakshmi (36) from KK Nagar — were present at the branch during the incident. The trio held them at knifepoint and snatched the locker room key from Suresh.

“The men locked Suresh and Vijalakshmi inside the toilet, along with the security guard, after snatching their mobile phones,” said a senior police officer, who also denied initial reports of suspects having guns. The trio stole 32 kg of gold and a few wads of currency notes from the locker. Quoting eyewitnesses, police said, they  escaped on two bikes. The staff who was out on break later found the other employees inside the toilet and alerted police.Forensic teams lifted fingerprints and police checked CCTV footage from shops outside the bank. Five special teams have been formed to investigate the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NBFC Chennai
India Matters
Author Salman Rushdie (File Photo | AP)
Salman Rushdie was seated on stage when attacker stormed in to stab him
No toilet for drivers in Southern Railway's 900 locomotives
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Government can’t deny benefits to non-religious: Kerala High Court
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Jammu and Kashmir govt sacks son of Hizbul chief Salahuddin, three others

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp