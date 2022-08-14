Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurates three projects at Kamarajar Port

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Union Minister of Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated three projects executed by Kamarajar Port Limited, formerly Ennore Port, to facilitate seamless movement of cargo and provide ease in terminal operations.

The projects costing Rs 87.26 crore are: Amrit Mahotsav Marg at North Chennai Thermal Power Station Junction, internal roads, truck parking bays, rest shelter, street lighting, etc and container examination shed. Sonowal also laid the foundation stone of Seafarers’ Club, being constructed at a cost of Rs 6.88 crore.The minister then led the employees and others in celebrating the Har Ghar Tiranga programme as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Later, at a meeting, Sunil Paliwal, Chairman-cum-MD, Kamarajar Port, briefed the minister about different areas in which the port is trying to diversify its operations.With eight operational terminals for cargo handling and with a capacity of 54.44 MTPA, the port handled its highest ever cargo throughput of 38.74 million tonnes during the financial year 2021-22 with an increase of about 50% over the previous year, which is the highest growth rate among all major ports.

