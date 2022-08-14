Home Cities Chennai

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurates three projects at Kamarajar Port

The minister then led the employees and others in celebrating the Har Ghar Tiranga programme as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Published: 14th August 2022 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2022 04:40 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurating a project at Kamarajar Port

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Union Minister of Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated three projects executed by Kamarajar Port Limited, formerly Ennore Port, to facilitate seamless movement of cargo and provide ease in terminal operations.

The projects costing Rs 87.26 crore are: Amrit Mahotsav Marg at North Chennai Thermal Power Station Junction, internal roads, truck parking bays, rest shelter, street lighting, etc and container examination shed. Sonowal also laid the foundation stone of Seafarers’ Club, being constructed at a cost of Rs 6.88 crore.The minister then led the employees and others in celebrating the Har Ghar Tiranga programme as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Later, at a meeting, Sunil Paliwal, Chairman-cum-MD, Kamarajar Port, briefed the minister about different areas in which the port is trying to diversify its operations.With eight operational terminals for cargo handling and with a capacity of 54.44 MTPA, the port handled its highest ever cargo throughput of 38.74 million tonnes during the financial year 2021-22 with an increase of about 50% over the previous year, which is the highest growth rate among all major ports.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sarbananda Sonowal Kamarajar Port
India Matters
Author Salman Rushdie (File Photo | AP)
Salman Rushdie was seated on stage when attacker stormed in to stab him
No toilet for drivers in Southern Railway's 900 locomotives
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Government can’t deny benefits to non-religious: Kerala High Court
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Jammu and Kashmir govt sacks son of Hizbul chief Salahuddin, three others

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp