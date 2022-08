Sri Krishna Sweets all set for some sweet celebrations

By Express News Service

Sri Krishna Sweets, well-known for introducing sweets, brings 37 delicious sweets of India for this year’s Independence Day, in a special box. Each state’s special sweets are available in this.

You will find shufta sweets from Jammu & Kashmir; dry fruit biscuit from Ladakh; dates halwa from Chandigarh; pinni from Punjab; cashew dryfruit burfi from Himachal Pradesh; wheat laddu from Haryana; dhall laddu from Rajasthan; dates laddu from Delhi; chatta badusha from Gujarat; badam cake from Daman & Diu, dokla from Dadra and Nagar Haveli; sohan halwa from Madhya Pradesh, Agra peda from Maharashtra; dhall burfi from Goa; pista soan papdi from Karnataka; besan balls from Lakshadweep; Kozhikode halwa from Kerala; sakkarai laddu from Puducherry; adhirasam from Tamil Nadu; kaju koyalu from Andhra Pradesh, bellam mittai from Telangana; kaju cake from Andaman & Nicobar Islands; basan laddu from Chattisgarh; sosha from Odisha; gajagulla from Jharkhand; golla kacha from West Bengal; tel pitha from Tripura; kaju kathli from Mizoram; milk cake from Manipur; koat pitha from Nagaland; badam kathli from Assam; khapse from Arunachal Pradesh; pukhlein from Meghalaya; parwel from Sikkim; kajha from Bihar; goja sweet from Uttar Pradesh, and biscuit from Uttarkhand.

State Sweet Boxes are available in all Sri Krishna Sweets outlet in Chennai. Sri Krishna Sweets has also introduced special tin box for the Janmashtami. In this special tin box you will find mysurpa, thirattipal, seedai, sweet seedai, aval mixture, thattai, kaimurukku, adhirasam & ghee appam. Customers will also receive a gift on purchase of the Janmashtami sweet box — aval, vellam, butter, agarbathi, dhoop cone, dhoop stick, vibuthi, sandal powder and kumkum.

Sri Krishna Sweets Janmashtami Sweet Box are available from August 17-19 at all Chennai outlets till stocks last.

