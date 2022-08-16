Home Cities Chennai

A night of brewing bilateral relations

Introducing the lesser-known facts about the country, president of Indian Economic Trade Organisation, Asif Iqbal described Ghana as the best place for India to invest in.

Officials of ECOWAS Trade Commission with Nawabzada Mohamed Asif Ali at the event | Ashwin Prasath

By Diya Maria George
Express News Service

CHENNAI: There were neither trumpets to announce the guests’ arrival nor flower-petalled paths for the guests to walk in, but the grand hall at Amir Mahal illuminated in bright golden light on Friday witnessed exchanges of warm hugs, welcome smiles and stories of progress from India and Ghana.

The reception of the ECOWAS Trade Commission hosted by Nawabzada Mohammed Asif Ali, Dewan to the Prince of Arcot, welcoming Kwaku Asomah Cheremeh, high commissioner of Ghana to India, was a triumphant reflection of India’s culture, ‘Athithi devo bhava’. Treating each other with love and affection, honouring the guests with garlands and silk shawls, explaining the similarities between the two countries and applauding the strong bond, the night turned into an eventful occasion of happy handshakes. 

Insight into Ghana
Introducing the lesser-known facts about the country, president of Indian Economic Trade Organisation, Asif Iqbal described Ghana as the best place for India to invest in. He said, “There is much more in Ghana than gold and teak. It is also called the Dubai of Africa, due to its rich characteristics. It has been the most politically stable country in West Africa for the past 32 years.

It also has a fair and transparent judicial system and it ranks first in doing business in West Africa and fifth in the entire Africa region. Indian companies have been investing in gold, bauxite, lithium, diamond, crude oil and manganese. There are mining leases that are going to be offered and the office of the ECOWAS trade commission in Chennai will facilitate this.” He also mentioned the upcoming agricultural collaborations and joint infrastructure developments.   

Strengthening partnership
To foster the idea of collective self-sufficiency for its member states, The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) was set up in 1975. It is now considered as one of the pillars of the African economic community. 

To strengthen the relationship between India and Ghana, the event also witnessed the The India Ghana Round Table. The keynote speaker, Cheremeh praised Chennai for its hospitality and gave an insight into the relations between the two countries from the beginning. He expressed, “India and Ghana have been long standing friends and strategic partners.  

The strong foundation of our bilateral relationship was laid by India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Ghana’s first President Kwame Nkrumah. The past decade has seen a lot of activities and initiatives that renewed vitality into the India and Africa bond. When the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the world into the realm of socio-economic uncertainties, India’s cooperation with us strengthened the bond even further. India has also set a global benchmark in tackling the outbreak of pandemic in such intense proportions.

According to the International trade Centre, India is one of the leading partners of Ghana having about 4.5% share of Ghana’s exports. COVID-19 put forward the need for sustainable development, combating climate change and addressing water scarcity. Both Ghana and India need to enhance new ways of the future and develop skills to deal with artificial intelligence by working together.” At the end of the meeting the officials from Ghana were treated to a sumptuous Indian meal.

