Despite lower fee, only few takers for T Nagar Multi-Level Car Park

Despite the enhanced fee for on-street parking on Theyagaraya Road in T Nagar, there are only a few takers for the Multi-Level Car Park (MLCP). 

Published: 16th August 2022 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2022 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

The Multi Level Car Park maintained by the Corporation at T Nagar | Ashwin Prasath

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite the enhanced fee for on-street parking on Theyagaraya Road in T Nagar, there are only a few takers for the Multi-Level Car Park (MLCP). The Chennai Corporation decided to collect premium charges of Rs 15/hour for two-wheelers and Rs 60/hour for four-wheelers for on-street parking instead of Rs 5/hour for two-wheelers and Rs 20 for four-wheelers that were previously being collected, to lead shoppers to the much cheaper MLCP facility.

The charges for the MLCP continue to remain at Rs 5 and Rs 20 for two-wheelers and four-wheelers respectively.  However, despite the three-fold difference in charges, the demand for on-street parking continues to remain higher. When TNIE visited the facility, staff said that only two levels of the MLCP were kept open on most days, in line with the low demand.

On Monday evening this week, of the 77 equivalent car spaces that were kept open, only around 25 were taken up. On Sunday, there were 44 empty spaces. Though the staff at the facility actively and patiently explained the services available to shoppers to get more people to use it, the complaint numbers pasted at the parking lot were switched off. The complaint system was mandated by the corporation while reviewing the performance of the service providers, for registering complaints of overcharging or misbehaviour by attenders. 

When asked why she preferred on-street parking, Vandana D, a shopper said she thought it would save time to use the on-street parking. “I don’t know if the multi-level car park will be crowded and how long it will take to go in and out of the parking space. Here it’s easier to drive off after shopping because the car is on the street. But, I did not know the facility was much cheaper. I might consider using it next time,” she said. 

The facility was constructed at Rs 40 crore with the capacity to accommodate 222 equivalent car spaces and 513 two-wheelers. However, with only a few takers in May, the collection from the MLCP was only Rs 1.16 lakh, according to a council resolution passed in June. 

When contacted, corporation sources said they had tentative plans to shift on-street parking from the stretch to make more people use the MLCP.  “We will not completely do away with on-street parking but would restrict the numbers. Anyway, since metro rail work is going to be undertaken in the area soon, decisions on a traffic plan will be taken only after the work is completed,” said a corporation official.

