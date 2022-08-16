Painting a patriotic picture

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: When Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav festivities knock on our door with a plethora of opportunities to celebrate Indian Independence, what we see is the country covering itself in Tiranga and cherishing this diamond jubilee as a personal affair.

Remembering India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s words from his speech ‘Tryst with destiny’, ‘We shall never allow that torch of freedom to be blown out, however high the wind or stormy the tempest,’ the city upholds the spirit of freedom with pride, extending the celebrations to every nook and corner. TNIE lensmen R Satish Babu and Ashwin Prasath give us a glimpse.

CHENNAI: When Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav festivities knock on our door with a plethora of opportunities to celebrate Indian Independence, what we see is the country covering itself in Tiranga and cherishing this diamond jubilee as a personal affair. Remembering India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s words from his speech ‘Tryst with destiny’, ‘We shall never allow that torch of freedom to be blown out, however high the wind or stormy the tempest,’ the city upholds the spirit of freedom with pride, extending the celebrations to every nook and corner. TNIE lensmen R Satish Babu and Ashwin Prasath give us a glimpse.