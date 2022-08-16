Home Cities Chennai

Painting a patriotic picture

When Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav festivities knock on our door with a plethora of opportunities to celebrate Indian Independence,

Published: 16th August 2022 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2022 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: When Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav festivities knock on our door with a plethora of opportunities to celebrate Indian Independence, what we see is the country covering itself in Tiranga and cherishing this diamond jubilee as a personal affair.

Remembering India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s words from his speech ‘Tryst with destiny’, ‘We shall never allow that torch of freedom to be blown out, however high the wind or stormy the tempest,’ the city upholds the spirit of freedom with pride, extending the celebrations to every nook and corner. TNIE lensmen R Satish Babu and Ashwin Prasath give us a glimpse.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Independence Day
India Matters
Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt (File | AP)
Asia Cup 2022: India are firm favourites, but Pakistan can beat them, says Salman Butt
Flood water being released from Hirakud dam through 26 gates on Monday.
Major flood looms large in Mahanadi, 7 Odisha districts face threat
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
India@75: Three goals for India@80
Rajasthan Congress MLA Pana Chand Meghwal. (Photo | Congress MLA Pana Chand Meghwal Twitter)
In pain over atrocities on Dalits, Rajasthan MLA Pana Chand Meghwal decides to resign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp