Defective spleen may result in heart malfunction

CHENNAI: We can live without disease only if all the organs in our body are functioning properly. Apart from the brain, lungs, heart and kidneys, the spleen is one of the most such important human organs. The closest thing to the liver in our body is the spleen. Among lymphatic organs it is the largest organ in the body. It is made up of reticular cells inside a fibrous network structure.

Although it is relatively small, it carries out many roles to fight against certain kind of bacteria that causes pneumonia and meningitis. The spleen varies in size and shape between people, but it is usually the size of the fist, purple coloured and about four inches long. It is the organ in the upper far left part of the abdomen, to the left of the stomach.

Primary functions of spleen

Spleen’s major roles are to create, to store, to filter blood and generate immunological responses. Old red blood cells are recycled in the spleen; platelets and white blood cells are stored there. It is the spleen that creates and motivates man’s thoughts and actions. It plays an important role in mental development. One of the primary functions of spleen is to destroy mature red blood cells, stimulate the body and nerve, normalise the functions of the heart and brain. Diseases related to the heart will develop if the spleen is not maintained healthy.

Sometimes it can cause high blood pressure that can result in heart attack.It destroys unwanted microorganisms in the blood and stimulates kidney functioning. Similarly, the spleen also acts as an organ to filter out foreign substances such as germs from the bloodstream.

The other foremost task that the spleen performs is to boost the immune system against blood-borne disease and stimulate sweat glands.

Conditions and disorders

Enlarged spleen leads to hypersplenism, an overactive spleen condition. Enlarged spleen can cause pain and an uncomfortable feeling of fullness even if you have not eaten much. Splenomegaly is a dangerous condition as the spleen can tear or bleed. Liver-related issues is one of the major reasons for enlarged spleen.

Ruptured Spleen is a situation when there is an internal bleeding in the spleen. Certain diseases like malaria and infectious mononucleosis make ruptured spleen more likely as they cause the spleen to swell and the protective capsule to become thinner.

Thrombocytopeniais a condition when the spleen stores too many platelets. Without platelets the blood will not get clot quickly in the place of any wound or cut or even injury. It results in excessive blood loss.

Splenic Infarctionis a condition that occurs when the blood supply to the spleen is reduced. This is often considered to be painful.

Symptoms of spleen damage

Symptoms of ruptured spleen include a fast heartbeat, nausea, dizziness, weight gain, and terrible pain in the abdomen, dry and stiff tongue. Other symptoms include pain in the whole body, swelling of legs, sleepiness after eating, feeling tired all the time and jaundice. Sometimes there can be increased blood pressure and urinary incontinence.

Causes of spleen damage

Spleen will be affected for those who are often stressed, angry and irritable.

Alcoholism, smoking, etc. are more likely to cause this disease.

Due to increase in bile water in the blood, damage to the spleen occurs.

Spleen also absorbs blood just as blood does to the heart.

Spleen can be affected by inflammation of the liver, ulcer at stomach, gall bladder and intestine.

Treatment

Treatment depends on the disorder and harm intensity. Mild ones can be treated with alcohol abstinence and modification in diet. Most common treatment for the ruptured spleen or an enlarged spleen, it is removed surgically. Although this small organ carries out the most important tasks, it is possible to live without spleen. Other tissues like lymph nodes and liver can step in and carry out the spleen’s tasks. However, people who have their spleen removed are more prone to get infections. People who have other conditions that affect the immune system are at a higher risk of infection.

Doctor’s advice

To ensure that you have a healthy spleen, lymphatic system and immune system working properly, one must drink plenty of water, exercise regularly and maintain a healthy weight. By eating a balanced diet with sufficient intake of fruits and vegetables, one will be able to sustain the immune system protected from external infections and illness.

Some of the vegetables that help to strengthen the spleen are green leaves, carrot, beetroot, cucumber, radish, mint, garlic, coconut, sprouts and spring onion. Fruits like guava, grapes, oranges, pineapples, papayas, pomegranates, figs, strawberries, and plums are some of them that help to maintain a healthy spleen. The methionine in these vegetables and fruits play an important role in the production of red blood cells and in the functioning of the spleen and bile glands.

(The writer is the HOD of GI Surgery and MAS, Oncosurgery, Fortis Malar, Adyar.)

