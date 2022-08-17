Issue no-caste, no-religion certificate to child: Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Justice Abdul Quddhose of the Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered issuance of a no-caste, no-religion certificate to a three-year-old child from Chennai within two weeks. The order was passed on a petition filed by child’s father, J Manoj of Anna Nagar West in Chennai. Manoj prayed for an order by the high court to the Ambattur tahisldar for the issuance of the said certificate by considering his application submitted in June this year since his son had to be admitted to a school. When the government counsel submitted a letter by the tahsildar agreeing to provide the said certificate, the judge ordered it to be given in two weeks. The petitioner had stated that he wanted the certificate as per two government orders issued by the State government since he desired ‘to nurture his son in a casteless and religion free society’.