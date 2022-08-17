Home Cities Chennai

Issue no-caste, no-religion certificate to child: Madras HC

Justice Abdul Quddhose of the Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered issuance of a no-caste, no-religion certificate to a three-yearold child from Chennai within two weeks.

Published: 17th August 2022 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2022 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Justice Abdul Quddhose of the Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered issuance of a no-caste, no-religion certificate to a three-year-old child from Chennai within two weeks. The order was passed on a petition filed by child’s father, J Manoj of Anna Nagar West in Chennai.

Manoj prayed for an order by the high court to the Ambattur tahisldar for the issuance of the said certificate by considering his application submitted in June this year since his son had to be admitted to a school.

When the government counsel submitted a letter by the tahsildar agreeing to provide the said certificate, the judge ordered it to be given in two weeks. The petitioner had stated that he wanted the certificate as per two government orders issued by the State government since he desired ‘to nurture his son in a casteless and religion free society’. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Where are we: 75 years after Independence?
AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam pays floral tribute to former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, late J Jayalalithaa. (Photo | P Jawahar)
OPS wins legal battle in Madras HC, dual leadership to continue in AIADMK for now
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez (Fie | AFP)
ED to name Jacqueline Fernandez as accused in conman money laundering case
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Aasawari Kulkarni, Feminism in India)
'You wore sexually provocative dress': Kerala court's remark on attire of harassment case plainant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp