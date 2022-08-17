Only 70-80% SWD work will be finished before monsoon: KN Nehru

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Municipal Administration KN Nehru said only 70% to 80% of the stormwater drain (SWD) work undertaken across the city with the help of various funds could be completed before the monsoon begins. Presently, only 50% of the work was completed, he said addressing media after distributing Rs 67.39 lakh as scholarships to students who studied in Corporation schools and joined higher education courses.

Apart from the construction of SWD in Kovalam and Kosasthalaiyar basins, the Corporation is carrying out work with funds provided under Singara Chennai 2.0, capital grants funds, infrastructure and amenities (I&A) fund and flood mitigation fund. It earlier instructed the contractors to finish the works within October.

He mentioned the Corporation Commissioner also proposed to build engineering and medical colleges for the benefit of students studying in the schools run by the civic body. The Corporation requested to use the service of Amma Unavagams to prepare morning breakfast for school students. We are yet to decide on the matter and will follow the CM’s instructions, he added.

The Corporation gave Rs 45,000 each for two students pursuing medicine and 120 pursuing engineering and Rs 25,000 each for five of them joining integrated courses. Around 129 students who joined bachelor courses and 23 entering diploma courses were given Rs 7,000 each while four students in teacher training and nursing training and two in law courses got Rs 10,000 each. HR & CE Minister P Sekarbabu, Mayor R Priya and Corporation commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi were present.

