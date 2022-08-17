Home Cities Chennai

Villagers oppose land-pooling for Chennai's second airport

Parandur prez says land acquisition will rob people of livelihood; many return home as public hearing gets delayed 

Published: 17th August 2022 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2022 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

Public hearing under way at Parandur near Chennai for acquisition of land under land-pooling scheme; (above) a paddy field in the locality | Express

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first public hearing for acquiring land for Chennai’s second airport under the land pooling scheme on Tuesday evoked a strong response from the residents of 12 villages. They opposed the proposal fearing a loss of their livelihood.

The meeting, which was to start around 10 am, was delayed by more than two hours, resulting in many villagers walking back home from the collectorate. The meeting finally began after noon and was attended by MSME Minister T M Anbarasan, Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu and PWD Minister E V Velu.

K Balaraman, Parandur Panchayat President, told TNIE that almost all land from Nagapattu in the panchayat will be acquired. “We oppose the move as it will rob us of livelihood. If they give us money, it will last for a few years. How will we survive after that? This is the land of our ancestors and we don’t want to give our land for the airport,” he said.

Ramdas, deputy panchayat president of Parandur, who also did not attend the meeting said, “We urge the government not to rob us of our livelihood.” Suresh Babu, president of Thandalam panchayat, which consists of Nelvoy, Thandalam and Kalipatti villages, said it was announced that only five persons from each village will participate. “We were asked to be present by 9.30 am.

Till noon, we were unaware that the ministers were coming. Almost all village representatives had left and only a few elderly persons were waiting,” said Suresh. “We will oppose the move to acquire our lands. Why have they not zeroed in on Pannur. Is it because the land belongs to powerful people,” he asked.
Meanwhile, Kancheepuram Collector Dr M Aarthi told TNIE that there was representation from almost all the 12 villages. Dr Aarthi said Chief Minister MK Stalin has instructed that the needs of people should be taken care of before acquiring the land.

The second airport at Rs 20,000 crore will handle almost 10 crore passengers annually. The detailed project report is likely to be prepared once site clearance is given by the Ministry of Civil Aviation as per the provisions of Guidelines for Greenfield Airport-2008. Dr Aarthi, however, refused to provide details on how much land is going to be acquired for the project. 

What is land pooling?
Land pooling is the process by which landowners accept the government proposal for developing public infrastructure on their land via plot reconstitution. The portion used for the development of amenities is gifted to the government. Landowners get back a portion of developed land plots with appreciated market value.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai
India Matters
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Where are we: 75 years after Independence?
AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam pays floral tribute to former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, late J Jayalalithaa. (Photo | P Jawahar)
OPS wins legal battle in Madras HC, dual leadership to continue in AIADMK for now
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez (Fie | AFP)
ED to name Jacqueline Fernandez as accused in conman money laundering case
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Aasawari Kulkarni, Feminism in India)
'You wore sexually provocative dress': Kerala court's remark on attire of harassment case plainant

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • R S Chakravarti
    If there is a system of making those who give land shareholders in the new airport it may solve their problems.
    11 hours ago reply
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp