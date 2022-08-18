Water Resources Department intensifies drive to clear squatters

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order to clear encroachments from Potheri and Alampakkam lakes, the Water Resources Department is intensifying its efforts. A senior official told TNIE that Alpakkam Lake was originally spread over 140 acres, but due to encroachments, it had shrunk to just five acres. The revenue officials have removed a few encroachments.

As the residents let sewage water into both Potheri and Alampakkam lakes, the waterbodies are severely polluted. As of now, we have identified over 600 encroachments on these two lakes. Due to political pressure, we are unable to evict the encroachers despite court orders,” the official said.

Another official pointed out that the NGT ordered the installation of CCTV and setting up of parks after removing encroachments from the lakes. A few proposals have been sent to the State government to convert these lakes into drinking water sources as well.

“We have removed over 5,000 encroachments from Adyar and Cooum rivers and a few others will be removed soon,” said the official.

