Home Cities Chennai

Apollo Proton Cancer Centre inks pact with Belgian company

Apollo Proton Cancer Centre (APCC) and Ion Beam Applications, Belgium, signed an agreement to offer proton therapy training and education for clinicians in Asia and across the globe.

Published: 19th August 2022 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2022 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Apollo Hospitals Chairman Prathap C Reddy exchanges MoU with IBA CEO Olivier Legrain; Apollo Executive Vice Chairperson Preetha Reddy is also seen | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Apollo Proton Cancer Centre (APCC) and Ion Beam Applications, Belgium, signed an agreement to offer proton therapy training and education for clinicians in Asia and across the globe.

“In association with IBA, the Apollo Proton Cancer Centre is becoming the first-of-its kind training and education programme reference centre in Asia,” Dr Prathap C Reddy, Founder and Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, said in a press release.

“We are looking forward to collaborating with Apollo to provide high-quality training and education to proton therapy users in Asia without them travelling to another continent,” Olivier Legrain, CEO at Ion Beam Applications was quoted in the release.

The Proton Beam Training Institute in association with IBA will provide valued access to clinicians across the world and also be a pivotal contributor to research in oncology and proton therapy, Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd said.

Dr Rakesh Jalali, Medical Director and Head of Radiation Oncology, Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, said it will provide access to clinicians, physicists and therapists from across Asia and the world to avail of the opportunity for training and education on contemporary proton beam therapy practice.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp