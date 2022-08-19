Apollo Proton Cancer Centre inks pact with Belgian company

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Apollo Proton Cancer Centre (APCC) and Ion Beam Applications, Belgium, signed an agreement to offer proton therapy training and education for clinicians in Asia and across the globe.

“In association with IBA, the Apollo Proton Cancer Centre is becoming the first-of-its kind training and education programme reference centre in Asia,” Dr Prathap C Reddy, Founder and Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, said in a press release.

“We are looking forward to collaborating with Apollo to provide high-quality training and education to proton therapy users in Asia without them travelling to another continent,” Olivier Legrain, CEO at Ion Beam Applications was quoted in the release.

The Proton Beam Training Institute in association with IBA will provide valued access to clinicians across the world and also be a pivotal contributor to research in oncology and proton therapy, Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd said.

Dr Rakesh Jalali, Medical Director and Head of Radiation Oncology, Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, said it will provide access to clinicians, physicists and therapists from across Asia and the world to avail of the opportunity for training and education on contemporary proton beam therapy practice.

