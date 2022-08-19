Home Cities Chennai

NBFC heist: 3.5 kg stolen gold found at cop’s house in Chennai

Acharapakkam inspector detained based on info given by accused

Published: 19th August 2022 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2022 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

gold, gold smuggling, gold bar

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The investigation into the heist at a non-banking financial arm of Federal Bank in Arumbakkam has opened a can of worms. According to a police source, 3.5 kg of stole gold has been recovered from the house of an officer associated with the Acharapakkam police station. Investigations are on to determine what role he had played, if any, in the sensational robbery on Saturday.

The police detained Amalraj, the Acharapakkam inspector, based on information provided by one of the accused, Santosh, who is his relative said sources. Santhosh was arrested, along with another accused Balaji, on Sunday. The police recovered 18 kg of gold from the duo.

Police were given five-day custody of Santhosh and Balaji by the 5th Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Egmore on Wednesday. During the interrogation, Santhosh allegedly said he had hidden the last of the stolen gold at Amalraj’s home. The officers quickly went to Amalraj’s home and found the gold. 

Based on the discovery, the investigation team picked up Amalraj and took him into custody for questioning. A senior police officer said, "Amalraj was posted in Acharapakkam only a couple of months ago and for the past week he was on medical leave."

On Saturday afternoon, three masked men robbed 31.7 kg of gold jewellery and cash from the NBFC branch. As per the initial reports, the branch manager was held at knifepoint and the key to the locker was forcibly taken from him. On Tuesday, two days after the robbery, the city police said they had recovered 28 kg of the 31.7 kgs of gold that was stolen.

According to a press release by the city police, they officially arrested the mastermind Murugan (29) and his accomplices Suryaprakash (29) and Senthil Kumaran (38) on Thursday. The police recovered 9.28 kgs of gold jewellery from them.  

The police said Murugan had been working at the branch for the past two-and-a-half years and colluded with his school friends, who lived in the same locality, to rob the branch.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NBFC Federal Bank
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp