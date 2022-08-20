Home Cities Chennai

MP TR Baalu pushes for big planes on both runways of Chennai airport

The airport spokesman said the district administration has been asked to clear the obstacles on the approach path.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With obstacles on the approach path preventing optimal use of the Chennai airport’s secondary runway, MP TR Baalu has asked the State government for details of the land required to enable wide-bodied aircraft to use the runway. Baalu, who chairs the Airport Advisory Committee, sought these details at a meeting on Friday.

The airport spokesman said the district administration has been asked to clear the obstacles on the approach path. At the meeting, the officials also raised concern over a drain passing through the Pammal area beneath the main runway, and said sewage could enter the airport and damage the Instrument Landing Systems during torrential rains. “As the canal has been handed over to the district administration for diversion of the drain, airport officials were told to pursue the matter with them for allocation of funds,” the spokesman said.

When the Airline Operations Committee highlighted the need for more ground handlers to hasten ground operations and faster baggage delivery, Baalu said he would take up the matter with the Aviation ministry. The officials also discussed bird strikes, which pose a serious safety threat, and called for efforts to review waste disposal methods to reduce the bird menace. The police were asked to look out for touts at the arrival terminal.

Baalu also instructed the Airline Operations Committee to ensure flight announcements are in consonance with the respective arrival terminals, and stressed the need to deploy CISF personnel who speak the local language, in passenger areas. Efforts of the airport staff in ensuring smooth transit during the Chess Olympiad were commended at the meeting.

