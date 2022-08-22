Sealed, steamed and served featuring Thiruvanmiyur's 'The Momo Truck' 

Sandhya Kumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the anticipation of Chennai’s infamous annual unseasonal showers, stepping out seems like a Herculean feat, let alone visiting the beach. But with the promise of a hot, steaming plate of artisan momos, even the strong-willed can be persuaded to venture out to Thiruvanmiyur Beach. And bringing this respite to us is Mokesh Raj, founder of The Momo Truck, a food truck that has been capturing the hearts of Chennai, one momo at a time.

A scrumptious odyssey

A little over a year old and with two outlets, this former corporate company employee credits his establishment as a result of extensive research and intense passion. “I have wanted to do something in the food industry since college, and momos are my favourite food, so I thought ‘why not start there?’” says Mokesh. And thus began the journey of The Momo Truck, all thanks to the pandemic. “We were forced to shut down three days after we began operations due to the lockdown, and though devastating at first, we did our level best to cope with the times,” he shares.

Through tie-ups with food delivery apps, The Momo Truck operated as a cloud kitchen throughout the pandemic, gathering a loyal client base along the way, which has only grown with time. Mokesh credits the reach to his specially curated menu “ Though initially, people didn’t understand the concept and the response was slow, we built our base with time, all thanks to the range of flavours and quantity we offer. It’s what sets us apart from the rest.” he offers

A steaming plate for two

With the calming breeze of the beach to keep me company, it was time to begin my momo expedition. Upon Mokesh’s recommendation, I opted for Paneer Tandoori momos, a fan favourite and for a good reason. The five hefty momos accompanied by a perfectly tart mint chutney piqued my interest for being anything but unassuming. Steamed and smoked with a blend of tandoori spices, the exterior balanced the delectable and juicy paneer that serves as a filling. “Our chutneys and dips vary with each momo flavour, and we prepare them fresh in-house every day,” he says. As I dip the momos in the chutney, the spiciness and the tanginess of the momos seem to complement the freshness of the chutney, with the paneer acting as the perfect tether of this hearty dish.

To offset the smokiness of the Paneer Tandoori, arrived a plate full of cheese, better known as the Chicken Margherita. Drawing inspiration from the classic Margherita pizza, this version has seamlessly integrated itself as a momo flavour and a crowd pleaser. “This flavour is a hit particularly among the kids because of its cheesiness and chicken flavour,” informs Mokesh. These steamed momos are stuffed with tender chicken bites, which I could taste till the last bite. Topped with their famous cheese and pepper sauce, the Chicken Margherita is a delightful conglomeration of cheese, chicken and spice and stands as a promise of bursting flavour throughout.

The heartiest of conclusions

As I feel thoroughly stuffed, the spiciest of their momos find their way to my plate next. A testament to its name, the Chicken Szechwan is another classic here at The Momo Truck. Steamed to perfection, these chicken stuffed momos are simple in conception yet packed with garlic and spices. But the sweet and sour sauce sets the tone of this dish, elevating it from something mundane to one of a kind. The sweetness of the honey cuts through the aromatics of the sauce, giving it a spicy and tangy flavour profile, but it might be a tad bit on the spicier side for many. Nevertheless, the Chicken Szechwan is the perfect choice for those who wish to be transported to the Orient.

The final course of the day and my personal favourite was the Vegetable Crispy, an ode to the famous crispy fried chicken, vegetarian style. As the name implies, these breadcrumb-crusted momos were airy and crisp, and the stuffing comprising freshly sauteed vegetables goes together well with the crunchy exterior. Their signature spicy cheese mayonnaise dip, the accompaniment for this dish, was the true game changer. This mildly spiced cold dip juxtaposes the flavours of the hot, fried momos and is the perfect replacement for your mundane evening bhajjis and bondas.

Though The Momo Truck turned one recently, Mokesh has already set his sights on expanding further. “We opened our second branch in Besant Nagar a while back, and the response has been great. With time, I’d like to open up more outlets, but for now, I’m happy with how things have panned out,” shares Mokesh.

And amid the beach and the trees, along with my stomach and heart, I’m filled with a sense of content. The kind that one experiences after a heartwarming meal, a feeling that stays long after I make my way back home.

The Momo Truck is located at Baywatch Blvd Road, Thiruvanmiyur

Open from Tuesday to Sunday, 5.30 pm to 10.30 pm

For details, call: 9500173042



