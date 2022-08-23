Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: 93-year-old among two asphyxiated to death in sleep after house catches fire

The deceased were identified as Janaki and her caretaker Jayapriya. Janaki lived with Jaya on 12th Avenue in Ashok Nagar.

Published: 23rd August 2022 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2022 07:01 AM

The apartment at Ashok Nagar where the fire broke out | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 93-year-old woman and her 27-year-old caretaker asphyxiated to death after a fire broke out at their home in Kumaran Nagar late on Sunday. Jaya (72), the daughter of the woman, who was sleeping in a different room, survived.

The deceased were identified as Janaki and her caretaker Jayapriya. Janaki lived with Jaya on 12th Avenue in Ashok Nagar. The old apartment had numerous wooden carvings and arch decorations. Late on Sunday, neighbours saw heavy smoke emanating from the house. Kumaran Nagar police rushed to the spot around 1.30 am and the fire and rescue services personnel arrived within 10 minutes.

After fighting the fire for 20 minutes, the personnel entered the hall and rescued Janaki, Jayapriya and Jaya. All three were rushed to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. While Jaya was admitted to the ICU, doctors said Janaki and Jayapriya died inhaling smoke. The fire department said the fire started in the kitchen and spread to the hall due to the wooden carvings. 

Though Janaki’s cot did not catch fire, she and Jayapriya inhaled a lot of smoke as the door and windows were closed. Jaya, who slept in another room, however, had kept the windows open, said the police.
Kumaran Nagar police registered a case. Further investigation is on.

