Cops blackmail Chennai jeweller for Rs 2.5 lakh, transferred

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A woman police inspector, who was transferred to vacancy reserve on Monday morning after she allegedly threatened to book a jeweller for theft and demanded money from him, was transferred to the Kasturba Gandhi Government Hospital late at night. Two constables who helped her were transferred to vacancy reserve. The inspector, Rohini, attached to Nungambakkam police station, was moved to the vacancy reserve on orders of the city police commissioner.

Two weeks ago, after a theft took place at a house in her jurisdiction, the police caught a 38-year-old woman who worked as a maid in the house. “The police seized the jewellery from the woman. As some of the jewels had the tag of a jewellery at Nungambakkam, two constables went to the shop and asked its owner to appear for an inquiry,” said a police source.

The jeweller Sheetal Ram (name changed) asked the constables why he must visit the station. The police personnel allegedly told him that the inspector wanted to name him in the FIR since the name of his shop was on the stolen jewellery.

“After sending the personnel away, the owner reached the police station the next day. Inspector Rohini allegedly demanded Rs 1.5 lakh for herself and Rs 50,000 each for the two constables,” said the police officer. Sheetal Ram then filed a complaint with the city police commissioner. He also took the CCTV footage from the shop as evidence that the constables had come to his shop and allegedly threatened him.

Based on the complaint, the two constables were transferred to vacancy reserve. After they pointed out that they were carrying out the inspector’s order, Rohini was also transferred to the vacancy reserve on Monday. Meanwhile, in an order to transfer five police inspectors on Monday night, Commissioner Shankar Jiwal ordered inspector Rohini to be posted at Kasturba Gandhi Government Hospital.

