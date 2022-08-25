Home Cities Chennai

Sutraa sets shop in Chennai once again

As they reflect on a thrilling decade-long success story, the goal of the founders is not make Sutraa the most talked about fashion and lifestyle show just in the city, but also the country.

More than 80 exhibitors have set up stalls at the exhibition that ends today.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sutraa, the Indian fashion exhibition, turned 11 recently. As they reflect on a thrilling decade-long success story, the goal of the founders is not make Sutraa the most talked about fashion and lifestyle show just in the city, but also the country. With this in mind, Sutraa is back in Chennai. The event was inaugurated on Wednesday and will conclude today.

This two-day affair has more than 80 exhibitors, best in their respective products, displaying their collection. From ethnic Indian apparel to international western wear, from smart casuals to trendy chic, from prêt lines to couture, from accessories to garments, and from home décor to lifestyle products, there will be something for every disposition

Sutraa exhibits the dynamic accumulation of high quality originator attire, home-stylistic theme, couture embellishments, an adornments, footwear and more. This way-of-life show in Chennai is a must-visit for anyone who loves fashion. It includes the best fashion brands from all over the nation. Indian planners are all about imagination, hues and fun dressing and adorning. Regardless of your age, if you like outline and art, you are certain to discover something cool at Sutraa.

Sutraa aims to promote fashion throughout all the B-cities. They have accomplished themselves in cities like Lucknow, Nagpur, Ranchi, Hyderabad, Indore, Raipur, Guwahati, Patna, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Surat, Kanpur, Bhubaneswar, etc. and have successfully held over 400 shows.

For details, visit: Sutraa The Indian Fashion Exhibition on Facebook, @sutraa_exhibitions on Instagram, or www.sutraaexhibitions.com

