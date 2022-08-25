Two history-sheeters hacked to death, four held in Kancheepuram

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four people were arrested for allegedly murdering two history- sheeters near in Kancheepuram district on Tuesday. According to the police, the arrested accused were identified as Vigneshwaran (22), Logeshwaran (19), Dili Babu (21), and Pushaparaj (19).

On Tuesday night, Sugan alias Surendran (20) and Vicky alias Vignesh (23) were hacked to death by a gang close to the Manimangalam police station. The group fled after the attack. On information, the police reached the spot and rushed the duo to Chromepet Government Hospital where they died.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased duo had been arrested in March for the murder of historysheeter Devendran. Four people including Surendran and Vignesh were arrested. The gang came out on bail last month. The police said the four accused were friends of Devendran. They murdered Surendran and Vignesh in retaliation for their role in the murder of Devendran in March. Further investigation is on.

