A rally to create awareness on corneal blindness

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rotary Rajan Eye Bank, an associate wing of Rajan Eye Care Hospital is a state-of-art eye bank started in 1996 as a project of Rotary Club of Madras, T Nagar. Rotary Rajan Eye Bank has performed more than 4,000 corneal transplant surgeries free of cost till date.To create awareness on corneal blindness and its prevention and treatment, Rotary Rajan Eye Bank is conducting several activities during the National Eye Donation Fortnight till September 8.

An eye donation rally will be held on September 4 at 6.30 am at Elliot’s Beach. More than 1,000 students from various schools and colleges along with Rotaractors, Rotarians, other social organisations and the general public will participate in this rally. An eye donation awareness programme will be held on September 2 at Rajan Eye Care Hospital for school students. A painting and drawing competition for schoolchildren will be held on August 28. Several eye donation awareness programmes will be conducted in schools and colleges.

The Eye Donation Fortnight is an annual programme coordinated by the Government of India, Eye Bank Association of India, member eye banks and other organisations working for eye care and eye donation. The fortnight has been officially notified by the Government of India.

Corneal blindness encompasses a range of eye conditions that alter the transparency of cornea leading to the corneal scarring and eventually blindness. The cause includes infections and inflammatory eye diseases ranging from keratitis, xerophthalmia/ Vitamin A deficiency, corneal scar and injury. Diseases affecting the cornea are a major cause of blindness worldwide. Though this condition is potentially treatable, due to non-availability of healthy cornea tissue many people continue to live in a world of darkness.

