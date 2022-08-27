ECR residents oppose stormwater drains project

Subashini Vijayakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Several resident associations and the public, who participated in the public consultation for laying of stormwater drains (SWD) on East Coast Road (ECR), have opposed the project. Among them were former Chennai commissioner of police K Radhakrishnan, and former Palavakkam panchayat president from DMK K Somu.

Officials said the main aim of laying integrated SWDs on the south coast watershed area is to ensure recharge of groundwater without flooding. Sunken wells would ensure this, and only excess water would drain into the sea, they added.

But most of the public said SWDs are not required on the eastern side of ECR as there is almost no water stagnation. Speaking at the meeting, Radhakrishnan said the project would pave the way for seawater mixing with groundwater.

“This is an aquifer surrounded by saltwater. Rainwater recharges the ground, serving as the water source for residents. If the groundwater pressure is low due to decreased recharge, there is a danger of seawater entering. Is it wise to allow seawater to enter and then supply water to residents from the Nemmeli desalination plant? It is our duty to give the locality to the next generation without much damage,” he said.

Meanwhile, residents said the public consultation meeting should have been held separately for those on the eastern and western sides of ECR. They added that the soil on the western side is clayey, leading to water stagnation, but on the eastern side, water is absorbed within hours.

“The meeting was held on a working day, so many people couldn’t participate. Moreover, it was shifted on a 24-hour notice, and resident welfare associations were not given a detailed project report. We also felt those favouring the project were given more time to talk.

The project to put eco blocks will pollute the sea with more microplastics; a study has shown that they are found 10 km from the Bay of Bengal,” said Sushma, who is part of the coalition against stormwater drains. She also said residents suspect non-residents were made to fill feedback forms in favour of the project.

The initiative, funded by the German Bank, is part of the Kovalam basin project.

