‘High-level’ stormwater drain laid in Tambaram irks residents

The laying of stormwater drains (SWDs) at a level higher than the road has irked residents on Nethaji Nagar Main Road in Hastinapuram, Tambaram.

Published: 27th August 2022 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2022 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Stormwater drain built above road level at Hastinapuram | Karthik Saran

By Subashini Vijayakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The laying of stormwater drains (SWDs) at a level higher than the road has irked residents on Nethaji Nagar Main Road in Hastinapuram, Tambaram. A photo of the concrete drain, more than one ft above the surface, is being circulated widely on social media.

Residents said the construction of the drains started two months ago, and was stopped when they objected to it. “When we approached the officials, they asked us to raise the level of our houses. We then lodged a complaint with the commissioner, and the work was stopped. However, they started filling concrete again on Friday,” said a resident. Meanwhile, officials said they told the contractor not to start the work, but he started filling concrete without their knowledge.

“Officials always blame such actions on contractors. Why would they give the work to such contractors? There is also no answer for why they failed to supervise the work. The officials will continue to do such shoddy work in interior areas and the public have to be vigilant to prevent it,” said activist David Manohar.

Govindaraj, who is part of the resident associations federation, urged the officials to take action against those responsible for the work. Following strong opposition from the residents and social media users, work to lower the drain was started.

  • R S Chakravarti
    Why would anyone do such a stupid thing?
    12 hours ago reply
