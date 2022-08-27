On the hot seat for an inheritance

Sahana Iyer By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the world moves to an increasingly concrete and cosmopolitan state, it is important to hold on to our roots when on the rise. To expose young minds to the heritage that surrounds them, The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) will be hosting their Annual Young Intach Heritage Quiz 2022 on September 2. “This is to sensitise children about our heritage and its value. It is in their hands that the heritage of the country will lie in the years to come. Children are always enthused about a quiz. Learning aspects of a quiz is like edutainment, it’s fun and they learn,” explains Sujatha Shankar, convenor of INTACH Chennai Chapter.The quiz will begin with the city round of approximately 100 school students and four or five best teams (of two each) will be selected for finals. Winners will be eligible for state finals, the dates of which will be announced later. The event will be hosted by veteran quiz master Venkatesh Ramakrishnan, who will ask questions on Indian heritage & culture.

Young but flourishing minds

This annual quiz has been hosted by the Trust for about a decade — even adapting to the online set-up in the last two years — through which Sujatha has seen great interest. In fact, she recalls a memorable anecdote that brings hope for posterity. “We usually hold the quiz for classes 7-10. Some parents, teachers and siblings come with participants. After passes by the teams, the question is thrown open for the audience, before the quizmaster reveals the correct answer. One time, there was a photograph of Gandhiji standing in a verandah with an Englishman. People were asked to identify why the photograph is important. One very young child — who did not fit the age category — actually answered that it was the image from where we have Gandhiji on the Rupee note. It is heartening to know that children actually delve into these aspects and are interested. It’s like Pandora’s box waiting to be open. Their minds are curious and this is the right age they can be exposed to our heritage and therefore, even if some of the children take it as a mission forward, that would be wonderful,” she mentions.

For the love of heritage

Apart from the quiz, INTACH also piques interest in children through heritage clubs in about 50 schools that function with guidance from the Trust. The clubs host speakers as well as programmes like essay, painting or sketching competitions with every year having a unique theme. “We give different topics on natural, built or intangible heritage. And we do it in all languages, it is not restricted to English,” she says.

When asked about what she would like the participants and audience to take back from the quizzing experience, she says, “For the wealth of the treasure that we have in India, the heritage that we have inherited from our ancestors, we act as custodians to pass it on to the future generation. It is an exposure to the children, for them to be aware of what they are inheriting and what they should, as custodians, look after, take care of and pass on to their future generation.” Perhaps the next heritage leaders will be seen on this floor.

Preserving for posterity

The quiz will begin with the city round of approximately 100 school students and four or five best teams (of two members each) will be selected for finals. Winners will be eligible for state finals, the dates of which will be announced later.

CHENNAI: As the world moves to an increasingly concrete and cosmopolitan state, it is important to hold on to our roots when on the rise. To expose young minds to the heritage that surrounds them, The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) will be hosting their Annual Young Intach Heritage Quiz 2022 on September 2. “This is to sensitise children about our heritage and its value. It is in their hands that the heritage of the country will lie in the years to come. Children are always enthused about a quiz. Learning aspects of a quiz is like edutainment, it’s fun and they learn,” explains Sujatha Shankar, convenor of INTACH Chennai Chapter.The quiz will begin with the city round of approximately 100 school students and four or five best teams (of two each) will be selected for finals. Winners will be eligible for state finals, the dates of which will be announced later. The event will be hosted by veteran quiz master Venkatesh Ramakrishnan, who will ask questions on Indian heritage & culture. Young but flourishing minds This annual quiz has been hosted by the Trust for about a decade — even adapting to the online set-up in the last two years — through which Sujatha has seen great interest. In fact, she recalls a memorable anecdote that brings hope for posterity. “We usually hold the quiz for classes 7-10. Some parents, teachers and siblings come with participants. After passes by the teams, the question is thrown open for the audience, before the quizmaster reveals the correct answer. One time, there was a photograph of Gandhiji standing in a verandah with an Englishman. People were asked to identify why the photograph is important. One very young child — who did not fit the age category — actually answered that it was the image from where we have Gandhiji on the Rupee note. It is heartening to know that children actually delve into these aspects and are interested. It’s like Pandora’s box waiting to be open. Their minds are curious and this is the right age they can be exposed to our heritage and therefore, even if some of the children take it as a mission forward, that would be wonderful,” she mentions. For the love of heritage Apart from the quiz, INTACH also piques interest in children through heritage clubs in about 50 schools that function with guidance from the Trust. The clubs host speakers as well as programmes like essay, painting or sketching competitions with every year having a unique theme. “We give different topics on natural, built or intangible heritage. And we do it in all languages, it is not restricted to English,” she says. When asked about what she would like the participants and audience to take back from the quizzing experience, she says, “For the wealth of the treasure that we have in India, the heritage that we have inherited from our ancestors, we act as custodians to pass it on to the future generation. It is an exposure to the children, for them to be aware of what they are inheriting and what they should, as custodians, look after, take care of and pass on to their future generation.” Perhaps the next heritage leaders will be seen on this floor. Preserving for posterity The quiz will begin with the city round of approximately 100 school students and four or five best teams (of two members each) will be selected for finals. Winners will be eligible for state finals, the dates of which will be announced later.