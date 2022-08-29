Chennai's disabled vendors to get priority in space allocation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has released a government order which will give priority to persons with disabilities (PwD) in allotting alternative spaces for pushcarts in case of any dispute. PwD will be given priority in space allocation near places where they have already done business and near their residences.

According to the GO, the Municipal Administration and Drinking Water Supply department will issue certificates for street vendors on priority to PwD under the Tamil Nadu Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and regularisation of street vending) Scheme, 2015. Disability rights activists welcomed the move stating this would help the community cope up with the loss incurred during the pandemic. They requested the urban local bodies to pass the message to all stakeholders as most of the schemes for them actually turn a blind eye to their requirements.

“The population of disabled in Tamil Nadu is about 13.35 lakh. According to a recent report by Unicef, more than 70% of the disabled population are illiterate. Among the working population aged between 18 and 60 in the community, 97% are engaged in jobs in the unorganised sector. This data clearly shows why the announcement is important to PwD,” said S Namburajan, state general secretary, Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently-Abled and Caregivers.

Livelihood has become a major issue post-pandemic for the disabled as many of them were rendered jobless. “Many families are struggling to eat three meals a day. The government must ensure there is no delay in providing the necessary permissions for setting up pushcarts. Also, clarity is required on a lot of things. A visually impaired person or somebody with locomotor disability would definitely require somebody’s help to use the pushcart. Criteria for aid is not mentioned,” said S Shilpa, a resident of T Nagar with locomotor disability.

