NIS publishes new version of Agathiyar Gunavagadam

These manuscripts were in possession of V Ramesh, grandson of Vaidyar Venugopala Pillai, who practised Siddha medicine in Cuddalore district.

CHENNAI:  The National Institute of Siddha (NIS) at Tambaram Sanatorium has released a revised version of Agathiyar Gunavagam, a Siddha pharmacology work, transcripted from 350-year-old palm-leaf manuscripts. These manuscripts were in possession of V Ramesh, grandson of Vaidyar Venugopala Pillai, who practised Siddha medicine in Cuddalore district.

“These manuscripts were found by Dr T Thirunarayanan and his team a few years back and the manuscripts were transcripted by Vidwan Dr N Srinivasan. Experts also checked the printable version. The book was released recently by Union Minister for Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal,” Dr N Meenakumari, NIS director, told TNIE

Thirunarayan and his team used to approach traditional vaidyars (practitioners) from Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states to get manuscripts from them and preserve them for posterity, she recalled, adding that while publishing of this book was underway Thirunarayanan passed away three months back. 

On the speciality of this version of Agathiyar Gunavagadam, since a few versions of this work are already available, Meenakumari said Agathiyar Gunavagadam dealt with the Siddha pharmacology of herbs, metals, minerals and other materials. “The new version gave additional information about how more diseases could be treated using already existing Siddha medicines,” she said.

The new version also describes the characteristics of herbs that grow in plain regions and hilly areas. She also said the 178-page book had only the poetic version of Agathiyar Gunavagadam.  Efforts are on to add detailed commentary on the next edition of the book. The NIS has already published a few books on pharmacology and other disciplines.

Giving reasons why this work of sage Agathiyar has so much importance, Meenakumar said Agathiyar was one of the seven great sages (Saptarishis). Agathiyar made significant contributions to astrology and Siddha medicine. He is regarded as the Father of Tamil script and created the first Tamil grammar known as Agathiyam. His pupils and other Siddhars added thousands of books to Siddha literature. He is known to have specialised in language, alchemy, medicine, and spirituality and is believed to have lived in the sixth or seventh century BCE.

