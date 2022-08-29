Recent rains, shoddy work leave roads near Porur unmotorable

Subashini Vijayakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Residents of Mugalivakkam, Madhanandhapuram and Manapakkam near Porur are no strangers to bad roads. However, now it has become a challenge for them to even step out as most roads have been dug up, and they are forced to take diversions.

While the corporation is taking up stormwater drain works, the PWD has taken up the work on Mugalivakkam Main Road. “The departments have even dug up all interior lanes. With the recent rainfall, the dug-up pits got filled with water. When questioned, officials say it would take another two months to finish the work. With rains starting already, we are scared to step out,” said V Swetha, a resident.

The residents also said it had been a while since there was a tar road on interior lanes. “Travelling on these roads is like taking an adventure ride. The road parallel to the Mugalivakkam Main Road was also dug up. We usually heave a sigh of relief when we reach the main roads as interior roads have been bad for more than a decade now. Now, the main roads have also been dug up.

The condition of the Mugalivakkam-Manapakkam road connecting interior areas around Porur to Ponnamalle High Road is also pathetic,” said Preethi Ramadoss, a doctor. She had uploaded a photo of a calf that fell into a pit dug on the Mugalivakkam Main Road on social media.

The workers also dump the silt outside houses, making it hard for residents to open the gates. “On the Manapakkam Main Road, silt is dumped outside apartments. The workers are yet to remove them. These areas have become very accident prone,” said Ratna Mishra from Manapakkam.

When contacted, officials from the corporation said they are trying to finish the stormwater drain work soon, and have also started to lay cement roads in a few places where work is complete.

