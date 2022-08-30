No breather for TN, Puducherry; more rains predicted for Tuesday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Light to moderate rain at many places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikkal, on Tuesday.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Karur, Namakkal, Tiruchy, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Salem, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Kallakurichi, Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Virudhunagar and Thoothukudi.

Thunderstorms with light to moderate rain may occur in some areas in Chennai.

In the 24 hours, till 8:30 am on Monday, Rasipuram (Namakkal) received the highest rainfall (20 cm). Ponnaniyar Dam (Tiruchy), Pandavaiyar (Tiruvarur), Vathalai Anaicut (Tiruchy), Nannilam (Tiruvarur), Ponneri (Tiruvallur), Ponnamaravathi (Pudukkottai), Kallaty (Nilgiris) and Thiyagadurgam (Kallakurichi) also adequate rainfall.

Kovai gets copious rain

Coimbatore city has so far recorded 205 mm of rainfall during the ongoing Southwest monsoon. With a month more for the monsoon to end, the rain is expected to surpass forecast of 210 mm

