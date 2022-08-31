Councillors seek salary and free travel on Chennai Metro, buses

Subashini Vijayakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Irrespective of their political affiliation, all the councillors agreed that they should be paid a salary. During the monthly council meeting at the Ripon Building on Tuesday, they also sought free travel on Metro Rail and government buses and sought cooperation from government officials during inspections.

Speaking at the council, Paridhi lllamsurudhi from ward 99 said some corporations in the country are providing monthly salaries to the councillors and Chennai, being the oldest corporation, should also do it. Earlier, BJP councillor Uma Anandhan had requested the same. “Echoing the views of my sister Uma Anandhan, I also request considering providing salaries for the councillors. Apart from this, laptops should also be provided to the councillors to avoid paperwork,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ward 181 councillor and education committee chairman Viswanathan urged the council to arrange for transport facilities for the zonal and standing committee chairmen as they have to visit different wards for inspections.

“The benches have not arrived in 30% of the Corporation schools despite several months after opening. This should be done immediately,” he added.

Many councillors from extended areas also requested the Corporation to take over schools as many are lacking basic facilities. Some also demanded renovation of parks and playgrounds.

Meanwhile, Radhika from Ward 174 said she was not informed of Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi’s visit to the ward while social activists were informed about it. Replying to this, Bedi said the social activists have different views from the councillors regarding the laying of stormwater drains. “We didn’t want any trouble between both parties and that is why we visited the spot without the councillor,” he said. Mayor R Priya said severe action will be taken against officials who fail to cooperate with the councillors.

Meanwhile, AIADMK councillor from ward 196 Ashwini Karunaa questioned the demolition of Amma Canteen in ward 143, to which Commissioner Bedi said there are no plans to reduce the number of Amma Canteens and that it would be relocated.

