Three held for torturing 12 boys from Bihar at Chennai Madrassa

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Childline and Child Welfare Committee (CWC) members along with the city police rescued 12 boys from a madrasa in Madhavaram, where they were allegedly subjected to physical torture by three men, who were arrested. Police said the boys were brought to the city from Bihar.

On Tuesday, childline members received an anonymous tip that some men were regularly assaulting a group of minor boys in a madrassa in Ponniammanmedu in Madhavaram. Based on the information, the childline members along with the police raided the house and rescued the boys aged between 10 and 13.

Based on a complaint from advocate N Lalitha, a CWC member, Madhavaram police registered a case under four sections - IPC 342 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt.), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) and JJ Act section 75 (cruelty to child).

After an investigation police said, three men - Anwar, Akthar and Abdullah - were running a madrassa where minor boys are taught to learn the Quran. “They did not have approval from JJ Board to run the institute,” said Lalitha.

A senior police officer said the men inflicted serious injuries with sharp weapons. “After being rescued, two boys underwent surgery as they suffered severe tissue damage. Other boys had deep cuts on their backs, chest and face. They will need psychological counselling,” said the police. The boys were taken from their families nine months ago and have not communicated with them after that, said the police.

