Athipattu Scheme: Six more families get house allotments

After talks, the families have now agreed to shift to Athipattu.

Published: 02nd December 2022 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2022 03:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over five years after the first batch of residents were resettled from Makkish Garden, six other remaining families received allotments on Thursday in the Athipattu scheme (Phase III) near Ambattur.

After 420 families were resettled from Makkish Garden, the sectioning and fencing work could not be completed because of the resistance from six families who had invested money in constructing considerably large houses. After talks, the families have now agreed to shift to Athipattu.

Under the Cooum River Eco-Restoration project, authorities had recently resettled 15 families in Sivabootham Nagar near Vanagaram bridge, whereas 36 families from the settlement were resettled in August.

Meanwhile, a consultation meeting was organised on Monday for residents of Chitra Nagar Kotturpuram along the Adyar, where residents face the risk of flooding. Most of the 206 families are ready to shift, said officials.

Comments

