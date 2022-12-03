Rain, Krishna water boost reservoir levels

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Thanks to the recent rains and the inflow of Krishna water, the storage levels in six city reservoirs could reach 10 tmcft within a few days. As of Friday, the total storage level of the reservoirs stood at 9.459 tmcft, against a total capacity of 13.222.

A senior official in the Water Resources Department (WRD) said that Tamil Nadu is receiving 557 cusecs of Krishna water and we have urged the Andhra Pradesh government to increase the discharge to 1,000 cusecs.

As per the inter-state agreement, Andhra Pradesh releases 12 TMC feet of water to Tamil Nadu every year in two spells. In the first spell, Tamil Nadu has received 1.5 tmcft of water so far and the AP government has advised WRD to get the remaining 6.5 tmcft by January as they are planning to renovate the Kandelaru dam in February.

Since it would be impossible to store the whole eight tmcft so we are planning to get four tmcft of water by January, he said. As of today, there is enough water to quench Chennai’s thirst for the next eight months, said another official.

CHENNAI: Thanks to the recent rains and the inflow of Krishna water, the storage levels in six city reservoirs could reach 10 tmcft within a few days. As of Friday, the total storage level of the reservoirs stood at 9.459 tmcft, against a total capacity of 13.222. A senior official in the Water Resources Department (WRD) said that Tamil Nadu is receiving 557 cusecs of Krishna water and we have urged the Andhra Pradesh government to increase the discharge to 1,000 cusecs. As per the inter-state agreement, Andhra Pradesh releases 12 TMC feet of water to Tamil Nadu every year in two spells. In the first spell, Tamil Nadu has received 1.5 tmcft of water so far and the AP government has advised WRD to get the remaining 6.5 tmcft by January as they are planning to renovate the Kandelaru dam in February. Since it would be impossible to store the whole eight tmcft so we are planning to get four tmcft of water by January, he said. As of today, there is enough water to quench Chennai’s thirst for the next eight months, said another official.