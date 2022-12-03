Home Cities Chennai

Tiruvallur satellite town to be a knowledge hub

According to sources, the knowledge city, a first of its kind in the state, would benefit around one lakh people.

Published: 03rd December 2022 06:58 AM

Tamil Nadu Assembly

Image used for representation.

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tiruvallur satellite town, which is among the five satellite town proposals announced in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, could be developed into a knowledge and research hub, according to sources.
This comes after the state had earlier proposed Periyapalayam as a knowledge city. According to sources, the knowledge city, a first of its kind in the state, would benefit around one lakh people. Land parcels are being identified after which TIDCO will call for an expression of interest.

Meanwhile, the Tiruvallur satellite town will come up to 37.74 sq km and will be spread over 11 villages. Sources said to analyse the suitability of the site, 11 talukas were considered. These include Ambattur, Avadi, Gummidipoondi, Madhavaram, Maduravoyal, Ponneri, Poonamallee, Tiruvottiyur, Thiruvallur, Tirutanni and Uthukottai.

A total of 11 parameters were considered, including elevation, slope, groundwater potential, population density, social dimension, proximity to an educational facility, proximity to a healthcare facility, road connectivity, rail connectivity, ecologically sensitive area, flood susceptibility and the percentage of unbuilt land available.

Similarly, major infrastructure development projects and proposed or prevailing job-creating activities were also considered in the economic analysis. These include a multi-modal logistics park at Mappedu, Chennai Peripheral Ring Road, an integrated corridor under implementation, the widening of the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway and the development of the Chennai-Bengaluru industrial corridor.

Comments

