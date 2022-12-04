Home Cities Chennai

DCP office staff arrested for corruption

CHENNAI: The police have arrested a staff at the office of the deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Tambaram, on charges of receiving money from people who arrived with petitions. DCP, Tambaram, Sibi Chakravarthi has ordered an inquiry into complaints against Sivaperumal, a camp superintendent-ministerial staff at the office.

The issue pertains to complainant Akbar informing Sivaperumal that Meena, of Thiruvallur, lost Rs 1 crore in a money-doubling scheme run by a financial firm. Sivaperumal promised to recover the money through the Guduvanchery police inspector, whom he claimed to know personally.

When Sivaperumal took Akbar and Meena to the inspector, the latter refused to entertain them and told them to approach higher officials or the district collector. However, Sivaperumal collected Rs 30,000 from Meena on the pretext of giving it to the inspector and solving the dispute.

Sivaperumal promised to recover the money, and since he didn’t keep his word, Akbar lodged a complaint with the Guduvanchery Police. After an investigation, police said Sivaperumal had received money from such victims in the past as well.

