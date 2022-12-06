Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Four dead, three critically injured after bus rams truck

Entry to the flyover was restricted for over three hours after the accident and the bus and truck were moved using a crane.

Locals helped ambulance crew rescue people stuck inside bus at Tiruvallur | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four people were killed and three critically injured after a Hyderabad-Chennai bus crashed into a truck in Tiruvallur around 4 am on Monday. The accident occurred as a tyre of the truck burst.The private bus, with 30 passengers, was plying to Koyambedu, and the truck was carrying chemicals to a firm in Chennai. Police said the truck was on a flyover when it came to a sudden halt after a tyre burst.

Within a second, the bus, which was just behind, rammed its side. Three passengers —  Satheesh Kumar (27) from Nellore, Rohith Prasad (24) from Bengaluru, and Sridar (22) from Andhra Pradesh — were killed on the spot. MTC bus driver S Janakiraman (40), who hitched a ride on the private bus, succumbed to injuries at the Stanley GH.“Janakiraman was a driver attached to the Padiyanallur MTC depot. After his shift, he boarded the bus at Puduvayal, and sat in front near the door,” said a senior officer.

Residents from Thatchoor and Kavarapettai helped the ambulance crew rescue people stuck inside the bus. The three injured — Kiruba Sri (58), Vishnu Priya (25), and Bhavan (21) from Chennai — were admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi GH.Entry to the flyover was restricted for over three hours after the accident and the bus and truck were moved using a crane.

