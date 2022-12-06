Planting the seed of change

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : On the occasion of National Pollution Control Day, SIMATS School of Engineering (SSE) organised various awareness programmes for pollution control. Over 5000 participants attended the event. The event began with a tree planting drive organised by NM Veeraiyan, chancellor. SIMATS planted over 300 nativity saplings on that day, contributing to environmental wellness. The chancellor then flagged off a human chain from SIMATS Main Entrance to Chettipedu Bus Stand, as well as the cycle rally from SIMATS Main Entrance all the way to Ukkottai village.

Later, at the Lines Hall, SSE, a panel of three experts, Sriperumbudur District Engineer K Prakash, Pollution Control Board Chairman Karthikeyan, and Economic System Architect S Deepak Krishnan, engaged in a discussion on National Pollution Control Initiatives and interacted with the students.

SIMATS School of Engineering’s National Social Service (NSS) and National Cadet Corps (NCC) units also actively participated in raising pollution awareness. Ramya Deepak, director of SSE, and Ramesh, principal of SSE, organised the entire event.

