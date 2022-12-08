Major reshuffle at CMDA, several officials transferred

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a major reshuffle, several chief planners, deputy planners and assistant planners of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) were transferred by chief executive officer M Lakshmi.

The transfers were approved by member secretary Anshul Mishra, said CEO Lakshmi. This comes after vice-chairman and housing secretary Hitesh Kumar Makwana was transferred as resident commissioner of Delhi recently.

According to information available with TNIE, the chief planner of area plans unit has been transferred under work arrangement to the rail unit and regularisation unit while another heading area development unit has been posted under a working arrangement to the special task force. Similarly, another chief planner of the area development unit has been asked to take over the work of the review team and appeal, apart from his normal duties.

A deputy planner of the enforcement cell under a working arrangement has been given additional charge of the senior planner of the enforcement cell and another deputy planner from the enforcement cell has been transferred under a working arrangement to take over the additional charge of the senior planner area plans unit (high rise building and non-high rise building).

Former chief planners said the chief executive officer does not have the powers to transfer officials unless the member secretary has delegated powers to do so. CMDA has clearly defined the powers of the CEO and other officials.

Meanwhile, CMDA employees’ union has sent in a representation stating that promotion should be offered as per seniority and policy of deputation from other departments of government should not affect the promotion of deserving staff.

