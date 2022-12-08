Home Cities Chennai

Major reshuffle at CMDA, several officials transferred

This comes after vice-chairman and housing secretary Hitesh Kumar Makwana was transferred as resident commissioner of Delhi recently.

Published: 08th December 2022 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2022 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA)

Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  In a major reshuffle, several chief planners, deputy planners and assistant planners of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) were transferred by chief executive officer M Lakshmi.

The transfers were approved by member secretary Anshul Mishra, said CEO Lakshmi. This comes after vice-chairman and housing secretary Hitesh Kumar Makwana was transferred as resident commissioner of Delhi recently.

According to information available with TNIE, the chief planner of area plans unit has been transferred under work arrangement to the rail unit and regularisation unit while another heading area development unit has been posted under a working arrangement to the special task force. Similarly, another chief planner of the area development unit has been asked to take over the work of the review team and appeal, apart from his normal duties.

A deputy planner of the enforcement cell under a working arrangement has been given additional charge of the senior planner of the enforcement cell and another deputy planner from the enforcement cell has been transferred under a working arrangement to take over the additional charge of the senior planner area plans unit (high rise building and non-high rise building).

Former chief planners said the chief executive officer does not have the powers to transfer officials unless the member secretary has delegated powers to do so. CMDA has clearly defined the powers of the CEO and other officials.

Meanwhile, CMDA employees’ union has sent in a representation stating that promotion should be offered as per seniority and policy of deputation from other departments of government should not affect the promotion of deserving staff.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
reshuffle at CMDA
India Matters
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Delhi Dialogues. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Will have light-touch regulations on OTT: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid (Photo | Facebook, PTI)
Sharjeel Imam in SC over Delhi HC's remark on links with Umar Khalid
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. (Photo| Express)
Rajasthan Congress gets HC jolt during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
Parliament winter session: Inflation, quota, jobs set to raise heat in house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp