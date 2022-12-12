Avadi murder: Alamathi panchayat president nabbed from hideout 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A special team of Avadi police on Saturday arrested a 39-year-old village panchayat president of Alamathi in Red Hills for his connection to the murder of a man there on October 29.

According to the Sholavaram police, the accused was identified as Tamizhvanan. The police said he was one of five persons involved in the alleged kidnap and murder of a 26-year-old milkman named Murali. Tamizhvanan was nabbed by the special team from his hideout in the village. An inquiry is on. The police suspect that the gang killed Murali due to the previous enmity.

The four others allegedly involved in the murder were arrested on October 30. They were identified as Dilipan (25), Deepan (41), Arumugam (60) and Naveen (24). Upon inquiry, the police said they found Tamizhvanan was also involved in the murder and formed a special team to arrest him but he absconded.

Murali, also belonging to Alamathi, had been grazing his cows with his mother near the village on October 29, when a group of four people on two motorbikes came and allegedly abducted him.

His panicked mother, along with her neighbours, searched for her son and found him severely injured on the outskirts of the village. He was taken to Tiruvallur Government Hospital before being shifted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for further treatment. Murali succumbed to his injuries at RGGGH. Upon information, the Sholavaram police registered a case and an investigation was started.

