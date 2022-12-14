Home Cities Chennai

Surplus water released, flood alert sounded as Chennai’s reservoirs gets full

As many as 7,500 cusecs of surplus water was discharged from Poondi reservoir at 4.30 pm on Monday, down from 10,000 cusecs on Sunday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Due to heavy rainfall in catchment areas, water levels in Chennai’s reservoirs have risen. As of 5 pm on Monday, the combined storage in six reservoirs stood at 10.874 tmcft, out of the total capacity of 13.222 tmcft.

In addition, Andhra Pradesh has also released surplus water from Kandaleru and Pitchatur dams and flood alerts have been sounded to people living in low-lying areas in Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts.
Tiruvallur collector Alby John Varghese said Andhra Pradesh notified that 500 cusecs would be released from Araniyar reservoir at 4 pm on Monday.

“As many as 7,500 cusecs of surplus water was discharged from Poondi reservoir at 4.30 pm on Monday, down from 10,000 cusecs on Sunday,” the collector added. Kancheepuram collector M Aarthi said 3,000 cusecs was released from Chemberambakkam at 4.30 pm and urged people to be cautious. A senior official said 390.42 cusecs of water from Kandaleru dam (Krishna water) and 500 cusecs of water from Araniyar were diverted to the Bay of Bengal.

