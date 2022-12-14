The hows and whys of hyperhidrosis

Sahana Iyer By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : The recent weather in Chennai can be described in antonyms depending on who you ask. For some, it’s sullen, overcast and depressing and for others, the same is cool, breezy and a more than welcome break from the sweltering sun. But alas, even the cold temperatures do not bring calm to some who suffer from hyperhidrosis, a chronic disorder of excess sweat production.

“Hyperhidrosis is a condition which is characterised by excessive sweating of the skin, irrespective of whether the body needs it or not. It can be over the entire body or it can be restricted to the palms, restricted to the soles, to the palms and soles, or even completely exclusive to the scalp,” mentions Dr KR Sharmatha, consultant – aesthetic dermatology, SIMS hospital. In addition to the sweat, some patients may also see a flushing of the face, adds Dr Deepthi Motiram, dermatologist, Prashanth Hospitals.

But hyperhidrosis is not just as simple as a little extra sweat. Dr Sharmatha and Dr Deepthi explain the nuances of the disorder and inform us about the treatments, complications and more.

Causes

Hormonal conditions, for example thyroid.

Congenital issues, which means it can be transmitted from the parents to the offspring.

Treatment

Dr Deepthi: Lifestyle changes, antiperspirants, iontophoresis , botulinum toxin injections, anticholinergics, and energy-based devices.

Surgical excision and sympathectomy can be considered when conservative management has failed.

Dr Sharmatha: Appropriate medication has to be given to treat the underlying condition if it is hormonal.

When it is congenital, there is no one-time treatment or cure for it.

Solutions containing aluminium hydroxide or aluminium oxide can reduce the sweat production locally.

For those who can’t keep applying said solution, a very minute process called mesobotox is repeated once in six months.

When to see the doctor?

Can visit the doctor at any stages; generally when it affects daily life.

Possible aggravating elements

Spicy foods

Crowded areas

Emotional provocations

Alcohol

Tight clothes

Synthetic materials

Occlusive footwear

Different types

Primary (idiopathic) or secondary to medication or disease.

Focal(localised): Palmar, plantar, axillary, craniofacial.

Common misconceptions

Caused due to lack of hygiene.

Common around puberty and will go away with ageing.

There is no treatment.

There is a one-time cure.

Complications and societal consequences

Excessive sweat can create a fungal infection on the soles.

Sweat can cause warts, especially in those wearing gloves/ socks and shoes.

Can cause an athlete’s foot.

Person may be uncomfortable shaking hands.

Sweaty feet may produce odour or leave stains on clothes.

