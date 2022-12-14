Home Cities Chennai

TMB, Bajaj Allianz join hands

S Krishnan, MD & CEO, TMB, and Tarun Chugh, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance signed the agreement.

Published: 14th December 2022 01:15 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, a leading private sector bank, and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, one of India’s leading private life insurers, announced their strategic partnership. S Krishnan, MD & CEO, TMB, and Tarun Chugh, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance signed the agreement.

Krishnan said, “On getting listed in the Stock Exchanges, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd., is back to enrich our vision in expanding the network PAN India, with added features in the products and services. We feel that this tie-up launching function is a momentous occasion for the Bank.”

